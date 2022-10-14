Leesville man arrested for illicit acts involving juvenile

Oct. 14, 2022
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) arrested a Leesville man on October 13 following an investigation into computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. It was determined that he was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images.

Ryan Keeton, 50, of Leesville, was arrested and charged with computer aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.  Keeton was booked into the Vernon Parish Jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. 

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators.  The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

