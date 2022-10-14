LSP Cadet Class 102 application deadline

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police Cadet Class 101 is currently in session, just completing week 10 of training. And, the application deadline for Cadet Class 102 is quickly approaching.

The deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 17.

The first step in the application process is to visit the Louisiana State Police Commission’s website, fill out the initial application and email it before midnight on Oct. 17.

Below is a list of qualifications:

Be a United States Citizen.

Have a minimum of: Two (2) years of experience as a Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certified peace officer in a full-time position, whose job duties include armed duty with the power of arrest, (jailer/correctional officer experience does not qualify); or A minimum of sixty (60) semester hours from an accredited college or university, (must provide transcript or degree); or Any two (2) year combination of Options 1 and 2 above, whereby thirty (30) semester hours will be equivalent to one (1) year of experience; or Three (3) years of continuous active military duty in the United States Military, (must provide a DD-214 or letter from current commanding officer verifying service), effective October 1, 2001.

Be of good moral character.

Pass a written examination with a competitive score.

Undergo a physical agility evaluation, including a drug screen.

Pass an extensive background investigation, including a polygraph examination.

Pass an oral interview.

Pass a thorough medical examination.

Possess a valid Louisiana driver’s license at the time of selection.

Successfully complete the required State Police Training Academy program.

You can find more information on the Louisiana State Police website or the Louisiana State Police Facebook page.

