Lucille's Red Kettle shutting its doors

(KALB)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors.

After buying the restaurant from the previous owner, Tony Rizzo, in 1982, Lucille Campo moved the restaurant across the street. Inspired by home cooking and the food she grew up with, Campo created a restaurant that has been a staple in the Alexandria area for four decades.

Campo said her restaurant was not only a place to get good home cooking, but it also was a place where everyone could come and feel right at home.

“I just think we brought a lot of people together,” said Campo. “There have been many jobs and people come in here and talk about what kind of work they do, and people hire them. It was just like a community.”

Lucille’s officially closed its doors at 11 a.m. and will soon be put up for sale.

