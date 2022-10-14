Opelousas man arrested for drug possession in Creola

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A man from Opelousas was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop in Creola.

The Creola Police Department said Prescott Dargin, 26, was pulled over near Highway 167 near Oak Lane on Oct. 7. CPD said they smelled the odor of marijuana during the stop. They also learned that Dargin had active warrants for his arrest out of St. Landry and Rapides Parish.

After arresting Dargin without incident, CPD said a search of his car was conducted, and they yielded five pink pills, a three-ounce bottle that contained a liquid and green leafy substance, a black plastic bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and a vacuum-sealed bag containing a large number of green pills, suspected to be fentanyl. However, they were marked to look like Xanax bars.

Upon questioning Dargin, CPD said he confirmed that all substances located belonged to him and that the five pills located were ecstasy. The green substance in the bottle was marijuana. The green leafy substance was Moon Rock Marijuana. CPD said he also stated that the large bag contained 500 to 600 Xanax pills that he takes and occasionally will sell for five dollars each.

Dargin was issued a citation for driving under suspension, then transported and booked into the Grant Parish Detention Center for possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana, possession of CDS IV w/intent to distribute, a fugitive warrant from Sunset PD and a fugitive warrant from Rapides Parish.

