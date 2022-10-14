Pineville man accused of stealing garage door in Tioga

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been accused of stealing a garage door on Hickory Hill Road in Tioga on Oct. 6.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Michael Allen Shulark has been charged with one count of theft with a value between $1,000 to $5,000.

RPSO got word of the garage door being stolen on Oct 6 and was able to secure video footage of the theft. The video depicted a vehicle with a trailer approaching the crime scene, followed by two men exiting to take the door. After some assistance from social media, Shulark was identified as one of the two men.

RPSO’s investigation alleges that Shulark was scrapping metal items through local recycling companies. After contacting these recycling companies, RPSO said they were able to positively identify Shulark in relation to the suspect vehicle.

On Oct. 10, Shulark was taken into custody without incident. He was released on Oct. 11 on a $5,000 bond.

Investigation into this theft is still ongoing. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact RPSO’s Tioga Substation at 318-641-6010.

For a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave an anonymous tip and get a claim number for a cash reward.

**NOTE: Crime Stoppers is a private, non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.