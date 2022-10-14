Rosepine High Principal responds to video of student saying ‘I can’t breathe’

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has been made aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a student lying on the ground saying, “I can’t breathe,” at Rosepine High School.

We reached out to Rosepine’s principal, Joey Bartz, about the incident. We’ll have that interview later today.

On Thursday, Bartz posted the following message on Facebook about the video:

We will update this story as we learn more information.

