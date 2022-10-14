Rosepine High Principal responds to video of student saying ‘I can’t breathe’

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has been made aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a student lying on the ground saying, “I can’t breathe,” at Rosepine High School.

We reached out to Rosepine’s principal, Joey Bartz, about the incident. We’ll have that interview later today.

On Thursday, Bartz posted the following message on Facebook about the video:

“We are aware of a video that was posted on social media yesterday showing a group of our students reenacting a very serious and heartbreaking event. The disheartening, unfortunate display was not part of anything that Rosepine High School had planned during its homecoming activities, but instead was enacted by a few students. In no way is this acceptable, nor does it keep with the heart and spirit of what we teach and preach daily. The school is working with all parties involved, including their parents/guardians. We will work tirelessly to educate our students on better choices. After the punitive actions are taken, all we can do is hope and pray that we can learn from the mistakes made and become better human beings. Again, we are deeply sorry for the pain that this has caused and we know words are never enough, so we will vow to strive to become better through our future actions. With a broken heart, J. Bartz”

We will update this story as we learn more information.

