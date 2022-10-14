State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office has confirmed that three people are dead at a home on 7th Street, where the Lake Charles Police Department and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident this morning.

Authorities say one of those people was shot by a Lake Charles Police officer during that incident.

Lake Charles police spokesman Lt. Jeff Keenum said police officers first responded to the home around 9 a.m. after receiving a report of a naked man waving a gun at a residence on 7th Street, near 3rd Ave.

Keenum says police responded to make sure the individual was okay.

When reporters arrived, bystanders said they believe they heard three shots fired and that there may have been a person barricaded inside a home.

State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman, later explained that a man was shot by Lake Charles police officers during the incident, then retreated into the home. Then, once officers entered the home they found the man dead and two more bodies.

Lake Charles Police contacted State Police around 12:30 p.m. to ask them to investigate the shooting of the man by an officer.

The Police Department will continue to investigate the two additional bodies they found with the man. At this time, authorities say they can not confirm how long the two bodies had been in the home or their relation to the man that was shot.

Regarding the State Police investigation, Trooper Senegal confirmed that they have taken over the investigation of what led to the man being shot. While he can not confirm what led up to the shooting at this time, he says that the man barricaded himself inside the residence after being shot. Later, police found him dead as well as two other bodies after they entered the home.

