Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 7 of high school football

We have all the sound from our local coaches heading into this week’s matchups.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season picks up tonight with some of the teams on the bubble of making the playoffs and others trying to remain one of the top teams. We have all the sound from our local coaches heading into this week’s matchups.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deville man killed in crash on La. HWY 1207
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously votes to ban Kratom
Rosepine High Principal responds to video of student saying ‘I can’t breathe’
Evidence collected in the arrest of D’Markius Sendell Duncan on Oct. 11, 2022.
Alexandria man accused of fentanyl possession

Latest News

Mary Margaret
Game of the Week Preview: DeRidder vs Leesville
Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 7 of high school football
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 7 Matchups around Cenla
Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
Photos show nightclub beating involving Saints’ Kamara; $10M lawsuit filed