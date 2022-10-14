Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 7 of high school football
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season picks up tonight with some of the teams on the bubble of making the playoffs and others trying to remain one of the top teams. We have all the sound from our local coaches heading into this week’s matchups.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.