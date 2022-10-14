VPSO: Baseball cap left behind after catalytic converter theft

This baseball cap was left under a vehicle that is missing a catalytic converter.
This baseball cap was left under a vehicle that is missing a catalytic converter.(VPSO)
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of this baseball cap.

VSPO said they received a report of a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle inside of the Vernon Parish Police Jury Yard in Rosepine on October 13.

Deputies found the baseball cap underneath the vehicle with the missing converter. VPSO believes the suspect left the cap behind.

If you have any information on this theft or know the owner of this cap, please call VPSO at 337-238-1311.

