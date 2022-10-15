2022 5th Quarter Week 7

2022 5th Quarter Week 7 Part I
By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the seventh week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

Nat Central30Captain Shreve17
Ruston62Pineville0
ASH48Ouachita Parish49

4A Scores

Grant0Neville55
DeRidder15Leesville42
Tioga13Franklin Parish23

3A Scores

Marksville12Caldwell Parish41
Jena45Bolton6
Buckeye27Bunkie49

2A Scores

Pickering6Rosepine62
Menard0Avoyelles58
Many42Winnfield14
Red River40Lakeview6
Oakdale64Mamou30

1A Scores

Peabody6St. Mary’s58
LaSalle38Montgomery8
Northwood-Lena0Logansport52
Block0Delhi58

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deville man killed in crash on La. HWY 1207
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously votes to ban Kratom
Rosepine High Principal responds to video of student saying ‘I can’t breathe’
Evidence collected in the arrest of D’Markius Sendell Duncan on Oct. 11, 2022.
Alexandria man accused of fentanyl possession

Latest News

2022 5th Quarter Week 7 Part I
2022 5th Quarter Week 7 Part I
Mary Margaret
Game of the Week Preview: DeRidder vs Leesville
Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 7 of high school football
Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 7 of high school football