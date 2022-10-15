2022 5th Quarter Week 7

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the seventh week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!
5A Scores
|Nat Central
|30
|Captain Shreve
|17
|Ruston
|62
|Pineville
|0
|ASH
|48
|Ouachita Parish
|49
4A Scores
|Grant
|0
|Neville
|55
|DeRidder
|15
|Leesville
|42
|Tioga
|13
|Franklin Parish
|23
3A Scores
|Marksville
|12
|Caldwell Parish
|41
|Jena
|45
|Bolton
|6
|Buckeye
|27
|Bunkie
|49
2A Scores
|Pickering
|6
|Rosepine
|62
|Menard
|0
|Avoyelles
|58
|Many
|42
|Winnfield
|14
|Red River
|40
|Lakeview
|6
|Oakdale
|64
|Mamou
|30
1A Scores
|Peabody
|6
|St. Mary’s
|58
|LaSalle
|38
|Montgomery
|8
|Northwood-Lena
|0
|Logansport
|52
|Block
|0
|Delhi
|58
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.