2022 5th Quarter Week 7

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the seventh week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

Nat Central 30 Captain Shreve 17 Ruston 62 Pineville 0 ASH 48 Ouachita Parish 49

4A Scores

Grant 0 Neville 55 DeRidder 15 Leesville 42 Tioga 13 Franklin Parish 23

3A Scores

Marksville 12 Caldwell Parish 41 Jena 45 Bolton 6 Buckeye 27 Bunkie 49

2A Scores

Pickering 6 Rosepine 62 Menard 0 Avoyelles 58 Many 42 Winnfield 14 Red River 40 Lakeview 6 Oakdale 64 Mamou 30

1A Scores

Peabody 6 St. Mary’s 58 LaSalle 38 Montgomery 8 Northwood-Lena 0 Logansport 52 Block 0 Delhi 58

