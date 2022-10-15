MedExpress Game of the Week 7 Recap: Coach Causey discusses Leesville’s 42-15 victory over DeRidder

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Wampus Cats and the DeRidder Dragons met for the 101st time on Friday, Oct. 14.

Xavier Ford had five touchdowns in Leesville’s win as they beat the Dragons 42-15 in our MedExpress Game of the Week.

The KALB Sports Team caught up with Leesville Head Coach Robert Causey after the game.

