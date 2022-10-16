Burrow, Chase lead Bengals past Saints, 30-26

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase made their return to the Caesars Superdome memorable, connecting on a 60-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter Sunday (Oct. 16) to lead the Cincinnati Bengals over the Saints, 30-26.

The Saints (2-4) had not trailed the entire game, until the former LSU stars hooked up on the game-deciding scoring play with 1:57 left in the contest.

The last time Burrow and Chase played in the Superdome (Jan. 13, 2020), they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU’s 42-25 national championship triumph over Clemson. Burrow sought to channel those vibes by wearing Chase’s jersey from that game when he arrived at the Dome on Sunday, and eventually conjured the same magic.

Burrow passed for 300 yards and three touchdowns, while Chase caught seven of those passes for 132 yards and two scores.

The Saints played without starting quarterback Jameis Winston, top cornerback Marshon Lattimore and their top three wide receivers: Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and rookie Chris Olave.

Both teams dragged disappointing 2-3 records into the game, but the Bengals’ three previous losses were decided by field goals converted on the final play of those games.

The Saints took a 20-14 lead into halftime after Wil Lutz kicked a 30-yard field goal with one second left.

New Orleans had built a 10-point lead in the first half, on the strength of an 18-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to Tre’Quan Smith, a 44-yard TD run by rookie running back Rashid Shaheed and a 35-yard Lutz field goal sandwiched around a 9-yard TD pass from Burrow to Joe Mixon.

The Bengals trimmed that 17-7 deficit to 17-14 after Burrow scrambled for a 19-yard score with 5:44 left in the second quarter. Burrow’s scoring run capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive.

The Saints jumped to an early 7-0 lead, after recovering a fumble by Cincinnati punt returner Trent Taylor, the former Louisiana Tech receiver. Three plays after the turnover, Dalton hit Smith with an 18-yard strike to the end zone with 10:33 left in the first quarter.

