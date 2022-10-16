Daniels 6 touchdowns leads LSU to huge road win against Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - Quarterback Jayden Daniels and the LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC) bounced back on the road as they took down the Florida Gators 45-35 on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Tigers extended their winning streak over the Gators to four games with their last loss to Florida coming in 2018 in Gainesville.

Daniels led the offensive attack that totaled 530 yards of offense, 349 of those yards coming through the air. Daniels had five total touchdowns, three passing, and three on the ground. He finished the game by completing 69% of his passes going 23-for-32 and adding 46 yards on the ground.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte caught six passes for 115 yards in the win. Brian Thomas Jr., Jaray Jenkins, and John Emery each caught a touchdown in the win. Running back Josh Williams went over the century mark with 102 yards rushing on 14 carries.

The Tigers scored touchdowns on their first six drives of the game.

Florida struck first on the second play of the game as quarterback Anthony Richardson threw a 51-yard touchdown to Justin Shorter for a quick 7-0 lead.

Richardson was 14-for-20 passing for 181 yards and a touchdown he also added 102 yards rushing on the ground highlighted by an 81-yard run to start the fourth quarter to cut the LSU lead to 42-28.

LSU would match that with a 12-play 75-yard touchdown drive capped off by an Emery touchdown reception to tie it at 7-7 in the first quarter.

It would be a back-and-forth game through the first half with the Tigers taking a 28-21 lead at the half. The Tigers would then add another seven on their opening drive of the third quarter going 75-yards on four plays highlighted by a Josh Williams 50-yard run and Daniels would cap it off with a nine-yard touchdown run.

Florida would make it a touchdown game as they marched down the field on an 11-play 80-yard drive capped off by a Trevor Etienne one-yard touchdown run to make it 42-35 with 7:39 left to play.

LSU will return home on Saturday, Oct. 22 to take on Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m.

