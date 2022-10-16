Fast start against Houston Christian keeps NSU on top of SLC standings

HOUSTON, TX (KALB) - For the first time since 2002, the Northwestern State Demons have started Conference play 3-0 after a 37-10 win over Houston Christian.

Heading into the game, NSU (3-4) has put up most of their points in the second half, but the Demons quickly jumped off to a 24-0 lead over the Huskies at the end of first quarter.

Zachary Clement is 3-1 since taking over the starting quarterback job this season. He threw for 373 yards and two scores in the Demons first road win of the year.

Clement connected with his Zach counterpart, Zach Patterson, as he caught 10 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Northwestern State will remain on top of the Southland Conference standings for at least the next two weeks. The Demons have a non-conference game next week against Southeast Missouri for homecoming before a bye week.

Following the bye week, the Demons will go back into conference play against conference newcomer Texas A&M Commerce who currently sits 2nd behind the Demons in SLC standings.

