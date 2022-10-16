‘Gleaux for the Girls’ breast cancer fundraiser takes place in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Gleaux for the Girls breast cancer awareness event and fundraiser took place in Alexandria on Sunday evening.

The Gleaux for the Girls run is a 1-mile fun run that raises awareness for breast cancer, current patients and survivors, and pushes for early detection through screenings. The event also raises funds for the Christus St. Francis Cabrini Breast Health and Cancer Center.

”All the money stays here local, it helps your friend, your sister, your aunt, your daughter, it all goes towards equipment for our cancer center and programs to help our patients,” said Ashley Walker, Executive Director of Development at Cabrini. “I think what we are really trying to do is raise awareness. We have such a high rate of breast cancer in this area, 1 in 8 is actually diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. So, to be able to raise awareness, to encourage people to get your mammograms, and to celebrate those who have fought.”

Hundreds of people dressed in glowing pink colors showed up in support of the event. One of them was Stephanie Thomas, who is celebrating being one-year cancer free.

“To me, it’s amazing,” said Thomas. “It shows a lot of love and support to the survivors both living and who fought years before myself and many others like me. So it’s a blessing and amazing to see all these supporters and survivors out here together for one cause.”

If you missed the event but would like to donate, CLICK HERE.

