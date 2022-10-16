RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking place on Saturday night at the Rapides Parish Fair are untrue.

According to RPSO, deputies responded to reports of an individual having a gun, and found the suspected person but they did not have a gun.

Teenagers grouped together and started running which created the panic. No injuries were reported but RPSO did shut the fair down for 30 minutes to clear the area.

