Alexandria police asking for help finding missing man

Donald A. Tuttle
Donald A. Tuttle(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding Donald A. Tuttle, 58, who has been missing since October 13.

Tuttle is described as about 5′9″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He may be trying to get to Missouri.

If you have any information on Tuttle’s location, please contact APD at 318-449-5099.

