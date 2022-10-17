APD looking for suspect in fatal hit and run

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened Saturday morning and they’re looking for a suspect involved in the incident.

APD said they received a report of a person lying in the road near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue Streets around 3:30 a.m. on October 15.

The victim was identified as Donald Lair, Jr., 40, of Alexandria. Witnesses said Lair was hit by a vehicle while he was crossing the street and the vehicle continued without stopping. Lair was then hit by a second vehicle just moments later. The driver of the second vehicle stopped and waited for police to arrive.

APD is looking for the driver of the first vehicle. The vehicle is described as a white or silver minivan or small SUV.

If you have any information on this incident, please call 318-441-6408 or contact APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/ Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking...
RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue
Pineville man accused of stealing garage door in Tioga
Rosepine High Principal responds to video of student saying ‘I can’t breathe’
Lucille’s Red Kettle shutting its doors
Evidence collected in the arrest of D’Markius Sendell Duncan on Oct. 11, 2022.
Alexandria man accused of fentanyl possession

Latest News

Darrell Basco
Darrell Basco named Interim Police Chief of Pineville Police Department
Donald A. Tuttle
Alexandria police asking for help finding missing man
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Caroline Dorman Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-10/17/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Caroline Dorman Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-10/17/2022