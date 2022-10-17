APD looking for suspect in fatal hit and run

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run that happened Saturday morning and they’re looking for a suspect involved in the incident.

APD said they received a report of a person lying in the road near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue Streets around 3:30 a.m. on October 15.

The victim was identified as Donald Lair, Jr., 40, of Alexandria. Witnesses said Lair was hit by a vehicle while he was crossing the street and the vehicle continued without stopping. Lair was then hit by a second vehicle just moments later. The driver of the second vehicle stopped and waited for police to arrive.

APD is looking for the driver of the first vehicle. The vehicle is described as a white or silver minivan or small SUV.

If you have any information on this incident, please call 318-441-6408 or contact APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/ Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.