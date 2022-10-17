Ascension Parish School Board, Jefferson Parish to receive disaster grant to improve emergency infrastructure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension and Jefferson parishes will receive a combined $3,011,590 in Hurricane Ida relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), announced Sen. John Kennedy on Monday, Oct. 17.

“Hurricane Ida hit Ascension and Jefferson Parishes hard. This $3 million will help update and install emergency infrastructure to stabilize and prevent damage from natural disasters,” said Kennedy.

According to Kennedy’s office, $1,687,302 of the disaster relief grant funds will go to the Ascension Parish School Board and $1,324,288 to Jefferson Parish for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.