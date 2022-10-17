Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish.

The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.

“I came up with a minimum of 27 documented lynchings, but there are probably hundreds of undocumented lynchings since the 1700s,” said Michael Wynne, historian and co-chairmen of the Cenla Memorial Lynching Project. “Each of these stories is not only tragic and horrible, but each of them is different.”

By researching documents and newspaper articles, the project has been able to identify the locations where the lynchings took place. There, a soil sample is collected to represent the victims, as the majority of them were not given proper burials or marked graves.

“Taking a soil sample is symbolic of their existence and what happened to them, and it serves as a reminder that lynchings are still happening today,” said Wynne.

According to the project, one lynching victim named Frank Pipes was a taxi driver and well-respected community member in Alexandria. In 1904, Pipes had a run-in with law enforcement and was arrested three times in one night. The third time, while in custody, Pipes allegedly made a threat to one of the officers. Word got out about the threat and a mob was formed.

“A mob was formed and broke Pipes out of the Alexandria City Jail, and brought him to this spot, and tied him up and hung him from a tree,” said Wynne, standing at the site of Pipes’ death along the Red River just outside downtown Alexandria.

Pipes was given the only known marked grave and was buried at the Wesley Cemetery in Pineville. Currently, the Wesley Cemetery is not well maintained and attempts to find Pipes’ gravemarker were unsuccessful due to overgrowth.

In 1928, brothers David and Lee Blackman were also lynched just outside of Alexandria. According to the project, their older brother, William, was killed in a shootout with law enforcement, in which William killed a sheriff’s deputy. David and Lee were taken into protective custody and transported to Vernon Parish in fear a mob would retaliate for the deputy’s death. Later, law enforcement in Vernon no longer wanted to be responsible for the brothers’ safety, so they were going to be transferred to Shreveport. Word got out about the plan and a mob formed and blocked the highway outside of Alexandria.

“The mob found out about the transport, stopped the sheriff’s transport, took the brothers out and hung them on the side of the highway, then riddled their bodies with bullets,” said Stephanie Belgard, co-chairman of the project.

David and Lee were buried in a Black cemetery near Boyce but were not given headstones. That cemetery is now extremely overgrown and almost completely inaccessible.

Lee Blackman's death certificate (Michael Wynne)

David Blackman's death certificate. (Michael Wynne)

The victims of lynchings were murdered without due process. KALB was told that it is important to keep their memory alive.

“The public needs to know what happened right here in our own communities,” said Belgard. “Remember them, and hope that this will help us to become better people, and to not let this ever happen again in our neighborhood,” said Wynne.

The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project plans to host a memorial with all of the collected soil samples at the Rapides Parish Courthouse in January.

Michael Wynne has authored a book on the project’s findings that can be purchased on Amazon.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.