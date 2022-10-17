Brian Kelly recaps LSU’s win over Florida; previews game against No. 7 Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly recapped his Tigers’ big road victory over Florida and previewed the homecoming matchup against No. 7 Ole Miss.
LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) beat the Gators after a total of six touchdowns by quarterback Jayden Daniels. He threw for three scores and ran for three others.
Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is coming off a 48-34 win over Auburn.
Kickoff for LSU-Ole Miss is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will air on WAFB.
