Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 8, discuss upcoming matchups

(MGN)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Heading into Week 8 of the high school season, our local coaches talk about their upcoming matchups this week.

Coach Bryant Bell - Pineville

Coach Justin Charles - Holy Savior Menard

Coach Dillon Barrett - Grant

Coach Brian Williams - Montgomery

Coach Ben McLaughlin - Buckeye

Coach Tommy Moore - Northwood-Lena

Coach Thomas Bachman - ASH

Coach Harry Coleman - Peabody

Coach Aaron York - St. Mary’s

Coach Kevin Cook - Tioga

