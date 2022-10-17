Darrell Basco named Interim Police Chief of Pineville Police Department

Darrell Basco
Darrell Basco(Pineville Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree appointed Darrell Basco as the Interim Chief of Police of the Pineville Police Department on Monday.

The former chief, Donald Weatherford, retired on Saturday after 38 years of police service.

Basco has been with PPD since 1994. He was recently Deputy Chief of Police and the PIO. He is a Pineville native and lead the State’s Fraternal Order of Police for the last 14 years.

Basco will be among eight candidates to take the Chief of Police test on November 15.

Below are the candidates expected to take the exam:

  • John Robert Barnard
  • Darrell Brian Basco
  • Bobby Gerald Branton
  • Corey Edward Clark
  • Cody E. Griffith
  • Kaleb Ryan Martin
  • Christopher Allen Pittman
  • Joseph W. Salmon, Jr.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking...
RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue
Pineville man accused of stealing garage door in Tioga
Rosepine High Principal responds to video of student saying ‘I can’t breathe’
Lucille’s Red Kettle shutting its doors
Evidence collected in the arrest of D’Markius Sendell Duncan on Oct. 11, 2022.
Alexandria man accused of fentanyl possession

Latest News

APD looking for suspect in fatal hit and run
Donald A. Tuttle
Alexandria police asking for help finding missing man
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Caroline Dorman Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-10/17/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Caroline Dorman Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-10/17/2022