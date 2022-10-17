Darrell Basco named Interim Police Chief of Pineville Police Department

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree appointed Darrell Basco as the Interim Chief of Police of the Pineville Police Department on Monday.

The former chief, Donald Weatherford, retired on Saturday after 38 years of police service.

Basco has been with PPD since 1994. He was recently Deputy Chief of Police and the PIO. He is a Pineville native and lead the State’s Fraternal Order of Police for the last 14 years.

Basco will be among eight candidates to take the Chief of Police test on November 15.

Below are the candidates expected to take the exam:

John Robert Barnard

Darrell Brian Basco

Bobby Gerald Branton

Corey Edward Clark

Cody E. Griffith

Kaleb Ryan Martin

Christopher Allen Pittman

Joseph W. Salmon, Jr.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.