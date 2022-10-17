Farm to Forest Plein Air Art Festival wraps up in downtown Alexandria

Farm to Forest Plein Air Art Festival
Plein Air Art Festival
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Farm to Forest Plein Air Art Festival concluded on Sunday at the Alexandria Museum of Art.

Plein air means to paint outside, and each of the 25 artists participating in the festival did just that. All of the artwork produced in the festival was created outdoors, with many of the works depicting a landmark or interesting scene from the Alexandria area.

Each piece of art was judged by Plein air expert and artist Suzie Baker. Elizabeth Osborne took home first place with her work titled ‘Fresh Fish’.

”It’s fabulous, it’s great to walk in and see so many beautiful paintings of our community and how beautiful our community is frankly, and also seeing sometimes more than one artist painted something and so you can see different versions, different points of view of the different artists,” said Catherine Pears, Executive Director of the Alexandria Museum of Art.

All of the unsold paintings will remain on exhibit and available for purchase at the museum for the next two weeks.

