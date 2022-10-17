LSU OT Will Campbell named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell (66)
LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell (66)(WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell has been named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Florida, the league announced on Monday, Oct. 17.

The true freshman played all 70 offensive snaps and graded out the highest among all Tiger offensive linemen. He wasn’t called for any penalties and didn’t allow a sack or quarterback pressure.

LSU finished with a total of 528 yards on offense, including 106 yards on 17 carries by running back Josh Williams.

