Mayor awards key to the city to Shreveporter making waves in fashion industry

Shreveport native, Steven Goudeau, recently had his own show during New York Fashion Week.
Shreveport native, Steven Goudeau, recently had his own show during New York Fashion Week.(Steven Goudeau)
By Domonique Benn
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport native is making his mark in the fashion world.

In September, Steven Goudeau headlined his own fashion show in New York City for Fashion Week. And on Sunday, Oct. 16, he received a key to the City of Shreveport. Goudeau joined the KSLA morning crew on Monday to talk about his successes.

Watch the full interview below.

