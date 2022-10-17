Natchitoches will close streets for hanging Christmas lights

FILE - Natchitoches Christmas Festival
FILE - Natchitoches Christmas Festival(KSLA)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The City of Natchitoches said its utility department will be hanging Christmas lights on the streets listed below from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20.

There will be no thru traffic for the safety of the workers and motorists. These road closures will take place from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. each night.

  • October 18 – Front Street from Touline to Church Street
  • October 19 – Front Street from Church Street to Lafayette Street
  • October 20 – Church Street from Front to 3rd Street

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking...
RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue
APD looking for suspect in fatal hit and run
Pineville man accused of stealing garage door in Tioga
Donald A. Tuttle
Alexandria police asking for help finding missing man
Rosepine High Principal responds to video of student saying ‘I can’t breathe’

Latest News

Trial reset for November for accused RADE informant rapist
Antonio Jones
Trial reset for November for accused RADE informant rapist
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 5 PM Forecast
Darrell Basco
Darrell Basco named Interim Police Chief of Pineville Police Department