Natchitoches will close streets for hanging Christmas lights

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The City of Natchitoches said its utility department will be hanging Christmas lights on the streets listed below from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20.

There will be no thru traffic for the safety of the workers and motorists. These road closures will take place from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. each night.

October 18 – Front Street from Touline to Church Street

October 19 – Front Street from Church Street to Lafayette Street

October 20 – Church Street from Front to 3rd Street

