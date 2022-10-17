Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week 7 Winner

Adam Parker pass to Ethan Busby wins cool play of the week
By Mary Margaret Ellison, Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 16, 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Week 7 is in the books for the high school football season. We have seen some of the best athletes in the area showing off their talent on the gridiron, but only one can win play of the week.

St. Mary’s for the second week in a row wins the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week, Adam Parker with the touchdown connection to Ethan Busby, which was one of his five touchdowns Friday night!

