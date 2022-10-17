Vote for the Week 8 MedExpress Game of the Week

MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With three weeks left to go in the high school football regular season, every game is important and every win is that much more crucial to get a good spot in the playoffs.

Week 8 is filled with plenty of district rivalries and must-win games for some schools.

Vote in the poll below for the Week 8 MedExpress Game of the Week and let us know where you want to see Mary Margaret Ellison this Friday night. The winner will be revealed on Thursday.

SuperSurvey

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking...
RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue
APD looking for suspect in fatal hit and run
Pineville man accused of stealing garage door in Tioga
Donald A. Tuttle
Alexandria police asking for help finding missing man
Rosepine High Principal responds to video of student saying ‘I can’t breathe’

Latest News

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) embraces wide receiver Chris Olave (12)...
Report: Saints expected to be without key players Thursday vs Arizona
St. Mary’s for the second week in a row wins the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week, Adam...
Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week 7 Winner
Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals...
Burrow, Chase lead Bengals past Saints, 30-26
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Daniels scores 6 total TDs to lead LSU to huge road win over Florida