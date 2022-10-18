5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Harris County, Texas official said the five missing children from that state were found safe in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and the suspects sought in connection with their disappearance were captured by Louisiana State Police.

Constable Ted Heap posted on social media that one of the children was found with Zaikiya Duncan, 40, the children’s biological mother, and Jova Terrell, 27, Duncan’s boyfriend, and the others were located at a relative’s house. He added Duncan and Terrell are in custody and will be returned to Texas to face charges.

The five children include:

Nicholas Menina, 7 (boy)

Zayden Menina, 10 (boy)

Jovion Menina, 12 (boy)

Javier Menina, 12 (boy)

Jarod Menina, 14 (boy)

Heap also said authorities in Texas plan to charge Duncan and Terrell with injury to a child (first-degree felony).

The silver Mitsubishi Outlander sought in connection with the disappearance of the five boys was reportedly stopped near LSU.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the children, who were last seen in the Cypress, Texas area, Tuesday morning. It has since been lifted.

Houston authorities said they believed the boys were in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Louisiana license plate 234EUF.

This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.

