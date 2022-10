ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Orchard Street Monday night.

AFD said the fire was fully involved in the structure.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

Orchard Street fire (AFD)

