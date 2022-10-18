Lawmakers to discuss medical marijuana during meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana state lawmakers are set to discuss medical marijuana during the meeting of a state task force.

The meeting is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

According to the task force meeting agenda, lawmakers are set to address several topics regarding medical marijuana. They are set to talk about employee protections for those who use medical marijuana as well as potential ways that drug testing could impact workers.

Meanwhile, the agenda shows that lawmakers are also expected to consider how medical marijuana could potentially benefit firefighters and employed veterans.

Louisiana’s medical marijuana task force was created in Sept. of 2022.

