LCU’s Micah Latin earns SAC Defensive Player of the Week

On the season, Latin has posted nine sacks to go along with 34 tackles.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (KALB) - For the first time this season, a Louisiana Christian football player has earned a spot on the Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Week list.

Following a record-setting performance, LCU’s Micah Latin earned the conference Defensive Player of the Week. In the Wildcats’ game against Wayland Baptist, Latin broke the school’s record for sacks in a single season on a 15-yard sack midway through the second quarter.

The senior defensive end also recorded 12 tackles with 5 1/2 going for loss in the game. On the season, Latin has posted nine sacks to go along with 34 tackles.

LCU (3-4) will look to remain undefeated at home in 2022 Saturday against Texas Wesleyan University.

