Pineville Police investigating shots fired near LCU campus

Louisiana College front entrance
Louisiana College front entrance(Alena Noakes Photography)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian University (LCU) was briefly on lockdown Tuesday morning after a report of gunshots fired near the campus.

Pineville Police confirmed that they received a report of shots fired in the Byron Street area of Pineville. Officers arrived on scene but they were unable to locate any suspects at this time. PPD is still investigating the incident.

LCU is no longer on lockdown.

