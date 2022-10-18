Roy Fore appointed as Pineville Deputy Chief of Police

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Interim Chief of Police Darrell Basco of the Pineville Police Department has appointed Roy Fore as Deputy Chief of Police. Fore was formerly captain of criminal investigations.

The following assignments were also made:

Assistant Chief Joe Salmon: Commander of the Technology and Intelligence Bureau

Captain Marty Fletcher: Commander of the Auxiliary Services Bureau

Captain Winford Guynes: Commander of the Core Services Bureau

Captain Chris Pittman: Commander of the Administrative Bureau

Captain Kim Mixon: Commander of the Community Affairs Bureau

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.