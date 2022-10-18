Roy Fore appointed as Pineville Deputy Chief of Police

Roy Fore
Roy Fore(PPD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Interim Chief of Police Darrell Basco of the Pineville Police Department has appointed Roy Fore as Deputy Chief of Police. Fore was formerly captain of criminal investigations.

The following assignments were also made:

  • Assistant Chief Joe Salmon: Commander of the Technology and Intelligence Bureau
  • Captain Marty Fletcher: Commander of the Auxiliary Services Bureau
  • Captain Winford Guynes: Commander of the Core Services Bureau
  • Captain Chris Pittman: Commander of the Administrative Bureau
  • Captain Kim Mixon: Commander of the Community Affairs Bureau

