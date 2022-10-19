Avoyelles Mustangs’ offense is potent this year due to lethal rushing attack

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Mustangs’ offense has been on a tear this year, averaging 51 points per game. The three-headed monsters in the backfield, Carlos Bazart Jr, Decareyn Sampson and Joshua Williams, have accumulated 47 of the team’s touchdowns.

These players and coaches knew this offense can be special, and so far, they have scored 70 points twice this year. Head Coach Andy Boone said that he saw this coming in the offseason.

“We knew coming in that this backfield could be special,“ said Boone. “Bazart and Sampson were both hurt towards the end of the season, so getting them back this year was great. I felt we may have the best backfield in the state.”

Williams is the smallest one. He stands at five feet and five inches, but he has the heart of a lion. This season he has a total of 1,035 yards and 11 touchdowns. Williams said he only knows how to play one way.

“Smash mouth football, that’s how I play,“ said Williams. “We are trying to run people over, and if you try to stop us, you will be knocked down.”

Sampson brings the speed element to the backfield. He has 1,637 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. The record for the Mustangs’ touchdowns in one season is 33, and he has three games to break that record, but his eyes are set on another goal of his.

“I want 2,000 yards rushing, that’s it,” said Sampson. “I set that goal in my mind before the season, and now I’m close to it.”

Bazart, the six-foot-one, 240-pound running back, can finish the season as the all-time rusher and touchdown leader in Avoyelles history. The record for rushing yards is 4,700, and the touchdowns are 64. Bazart currently has 4,300 rushing yards and 60 touchdowns. He said if he can get in the record books, it would be an honor.

“It would mean a lot to me,” said Bazart. “I put a lot into this program, and if I can get both records, that would be something I can hold on to forever.”

