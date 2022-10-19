Bonnette Auctions holding auction on October 22

An auction will be held on Oct 22
An auction will be held on Oct 22(Bonnette Auctions)
By Bonnette Auctions
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The following has been provided by Bonnette Auctions:

Per order of the Rapides Parish Police Jury, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff Department, Red River Water Way Commission, Red River Levee Board, Vernon Parish Sheriff Department, Vernon Parish Police Jury, Town of Jena, hundreds of items will be sold to the public Saturday, October 22 at 9:00 a.m.

The large liquidation features vehicles including pickups, police cruisers as well as garbage trucks, dump trucks, buses, trackhoes, hay rakes, forklifts, tractors, farm and construction equipment and tools. Recreational equipment to be sold includes four wheelers, mowers, golf carts, etc.

All of these items will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price, as there are no reserves on the items. The public is invited to preview their potential purchases Friday, October 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the auction site: 3804 McKeithen Drive, Alexandria, LA. Bonnette Auctions, who will be conducting the auction, is offering online bidding to make it more convenient for those unable to attend the live auction in person.

Auctioneers Note: “This a great opportunity for the public to get some good deals,” Barbara Bonnette.

Photos, item descriptions and online bidding instructions are available at www.BonnetteAuctions.com. Barbara Bonnette is available to answer your questions at 318-443-6614.

