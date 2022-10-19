City of Alexandria under system-wide boil advisory; includes Woodworth

Water tower in Alexandria
Oct. 19, 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is under a system-wide boil advisory. This includes the Town of Woodworth.

We spoke with the Superintendent of Water Operations for the city who said the hope is to be able to lift the system wide water boil advisory by Friday morning.

The elevated tanks are still under maintenance. The hope is for that to be complete by Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. Following that, samples can be pulled. And 24 hours after the samples are pulled, the water boil advisory can be lifted.

A message from the Rapides Parish School Board concerning the boil advisory for Alexandria and Woodworth:

Alexandria Boil Advisory Oct. 18

