City of Alexandria under system-wide boil advisory; includes Woodworth

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is under a system-wide boil advisory. This includes the Town of Woodworth.

We spoke with the Superintendent of Water Operations for the city who said the hope is to be able to lift the system wide water boil advisory by Friday morning.

The elevated tanks are still under maintenance. The hope is for that to be complete by Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. Following that, samples can be pulled. And 24 hours after the samples are pulled, the water boil advisory can be lifted.

A message from the Rapides Parish School Board concerning the boil advisory for Alexandria and Woodworth:

“The Rapides Parish School System is aware of the boil advisory for the City of Alexandria and Woodworth. At this time, we are taking the necessary precautions when preparing food for our students, and we have delivered more than 800 cases of water to our schools that are impacted by this boil advisory. Our mission is to provide our students with a safe and impactful learning environment that will engage, empower, and elevate them to their maximum potential, and with these precautions, our students are able to achieve that.”

Alexandria Boil Advisory Oct. 18 (City of Alexandria)

“All of our water test samples to date have been fine, but out of an abundance of caution, we are issuing this boil advisory while we complete maintenance at the top of some of our elevated storage tanks. We expect to have the maintenance completed this week. This boil advisory is to remain in effect until otherwise noted.”

