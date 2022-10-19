City appeals civil service board reinstatement of APD lieutenant

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has filed an appeal in the case of Alexandria Police Department Lt. Kenny Rachal, who was reinstated by the city’s Fire and Police Civil Service Board on Sept. 14. The board’s decision to reinstate Rachal and give him a 60-day suspension was unanimous after a nearly eight-hour long hearing. It means that Rachal is owed back pay and benefits.

The board found while discipline was warranted, the penalty given by the City was excessive. In a recorded deposition from former Chief Jerrod King, who was serving as the chief at the time of Rachal’s termination, King only recommended a 14-day suspension for Rachal. However, King was overridden by Mayor Jeff Hall and his staff and decided to terminate him.

The City filed a “rule to show cause” on Oct. 14 in the the 9th Judicial District Court in Rapides Parish, and asked a judge to consider reversing the civil service board’s decision.

“The City terminated Lt. Kenneth Rachal because Rachal directed profane and prohibited threats toward a subordinate officer concerned about racial tension within the department; and Rachal lied when asked whether he made the threats to the subordinate officer.”

According to the City, an African-American sergeant complained to his supervisor, who was Lt. Rachal, about “perceived racial bias in the Alexandria Police Department.” The City said the following exchange happened:

“[REDACTED] with this racial [REDACTED] and if I hear somebody say this again, I’m going to transfer them.” “You have a Black captain leading the division! What else do you want?”

“The City questioned Rachal regarding these allegations. Rachal explicitly and repeatedly denied these statements. After Rachal’s denial, the City ordered Rachal to take a polygraph (lie detector) test. When faced with the polygraph, Rachal changed his story and ADMITTED to making the statements he previously denied .”

The City wrote in its “rule to show cause” that Lt. Rachal is “an unsatisfactory employee with an extensive disciplinary history.” The City states that Lt. Rachal “has been disciplined more than seven (7) times during his career with the Alexandria Police Department.”

“During his appeal hearing, Rachal admitted to his history of improperly using physical force on citizens, including; roughing up a minor during a traffic stop - while Rachal was off duty, tasering an elderly woman after pulling her out of a car, and hitting a teenager on the back of the head with a pistol. Lt. Rachal was responsible for killing a police K-9 unit. Lt. Rachal has also violated various other APD rules and regulations throughout his career.”

The City believes the board essentially made a legal error by reinstating Lt. Rachal and by giving him a 60-day suspension.

“The Board acted arbitrarily, capriciously, and in bad faith when it modified Rachal’s termination into a suspension by merely substituting its own judgment instead of properly reviewing the appointing authority’s decision to determine if the discipline administered was ‘otherwise unconscionable and inappropriate.’”

Matthew Nowlin, Rachal’s attorney, spoke with News Channel 5 and said he “cannot begin to guess” what legal error the City is referencing in the appeal. Nowlin added that the civil service board, by law, is able to modify discipline which he says was confirmed at the Alexandria City Council meeting on Oct. 18.

“For the city to prevail, it’s going to have to show among other things that there was no legal basis for the board’s action,” said Nowlin. “Given the evidence that was induced during a seven-plus hour trial that lasted beyond 1 a.m., I believe that there’s sufficient evidence to justify the board’s actions.”

We reached out to Brian Cespiva, the attorney who represents the Fire and Police Civil Service Board. He said he was not surprised by the appeal.

“Obviously, we respectfully disagree with the City’s position. However, it is somewhat routine for the losing side to file an appeal in these matters.”

There is no date set yet for the “rule to show cause” hearing. The matter is scheduled to be heard before Judge David Williams.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.