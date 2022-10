ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Turner Street on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

AFD confirmed that there are no reported injuries from this fire.

Fire conditions upon arrival at 2121 Turner Street today. Posted by Alexandria Fire Department on Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Transition to offensive fire attack at 2121 Turner Street today. Posted by Alexandria Fire Department on Tuesday, October 18, 2022

