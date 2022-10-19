First United Methodist Church in Alexandria opens its pumpkin patch!

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The First United Methodist Church has officially opened its pumpkin patch for the Halloween season.

For over two decades, FUMC has been putting on a pumpkin patch event, but this is the first since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The pumpkins come from Navajo farmers in Arizona and New Mexico, and that is where a majority of the proceeds go back to.

“Seventy percent of the proceeds go back to the grower, which is an outreach to the underserved of their community,” said Ramonalynn Bethley, Senior Pastor at FUMC. “The 30% that we get to keep here is also a mission. We don’t use it to pay the light bill or the pastor, but we use it for missions in the church and outreach into the community.”

Aside from proceeds going to a noble cause, the pumpkin patch is also a great way to get out and enjoy the season with some family-friendly fun and photo ops.

“It is a beautiful place to come. We could not have asked for better weather here to enjoy the fall temperatures and just the fall colors of all the pumpkins,” said Bethley. “I like to say that our church is a lot like this pumpkin patch. We have all kinds of varieties and shapes and sizes, and the same is true for our congregation as well. So, it’s a great expression of who we are as a church.”

Located across from the church at 2727 Jackson St., the pumpkin patch is open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sundays until Halloween.

