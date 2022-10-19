LCU Wildcats gear up for 15th-ranked team in the country

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats will be back at home this weekend, looking to win three straight games.

On the menu for them this week is Texas Wesleyan University, which is currently ranked 15th in the country.

The Wildcats have been in this territory before at home. Last year, they were playing 14th-ranked Langston University and upset them for homecoming.

Head Coach Drew Maddox said that his approach to this game is with a business mentally. He just wants to take it one play at a time.

“It would be great to get back to a .500 record,” said Maddox. “Our focus is going out there and playing our best football because nothing else matters. Because all the hard work we put in at practice will be judged by what we see on the scoreboard.”

The Wildcats will take on the 15th-ranked Rams on Saturday at Wildcat Field. Kick-off is at 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.