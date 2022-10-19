Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus stops in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just ahead of the midterm elections, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus made a stop in Cenla Tuesday night.

In efforts to unify and bring social improvements throughout Louisiana, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus is touring the state to hold town hall meetings. On Tuesday at New Scott Olly Baptist Church, Chairman Vincent Pierre and Representative Edward Larvadain III were joined by others to give community members a chance to voice their concerns ahead of the upcoming elections. Cares and concerns voiced at the town hall meeting were mostly centered around education, health care and infrastructure.

“Listen, people are real encouraged that they are able to come to us right here in their city,” said Pierre. “They are encouraged that instead of driving to Baton Rouge, we are here to talk to them and here to deal with the issues and to talk about the issues that they are faced with here in the state of Louisiana.”

Ed Larvadian III said these town hall meetings are very informative, but if people do not turn out and cast a ballot, then they are not as effective.

“A voteless people is a hopeless people, if you want to make a difference you have to vote,” said Larvadain. “The power is in the vote, if you do not vote, it shows that you do not care. We are encouraging people to come out and vote, voice your opinion, cast your ballot. This is a democracy, nobody can win without the votes.”

