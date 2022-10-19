Recent fires re-ignite push for fire safety

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - October is Fire Prevention Month, and in the last week alone, we have seen a surge in house fires in Central Louisiana, re-igniting the push for fire safety.

As temperatures cool off, many residents look to space heaters, candles or gas stoves to provide warmth. And though these may be a convenient source of heat, experts say they pose a great risk of starting a fire if not used correctly.

“Number one for us, really number one at any time of the year, is to have a working smoke alarm no matter what is going on in your home,” said Ashley Rodrigue, of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. “Whether it is heating-related, cooking-related or smoking-related, you name it. If something goes wrong that involves smoke and a fire emergency, a smoke alarm is going to alert you and your family that something is wrong, and they need to get out of the home quickly.”

Ahead of the holiday season when fires are more common, it is important to closely monitor all sources of heat, make sure you have working fire detectors and make sure your family has a plan in the case of a fire.

“Primarily, those are things that people tend to brush aside,” said Rodrigue. “They do not think that these things are going to happen to them, but they do, and we need to make sure people understand that they are very simple to prevent if you just follow those basic tips and always keep in mind there is always the potential for something to go wrong.”

For these and more tips visit the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office website at lasfm.org

