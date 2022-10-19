RPSO looking for stolen 4-wheeler from Otis area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a stolen 4-wheeler taken from the Otis area around October 1.

The vehicle is described as a Kawasaki 2008 Brute Force 750 valued at around $6,000.

If you have any information on this theft, please contact RPSO or Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers IS NOT a law enforcement agency and DOES NOT conduct investigations. They never want your name. They just give you a Claim Number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers may be reached at 318-443-7867 or by using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app.

