Study shares safest cities for trick-or-treating this year

With Halloween coming up in a couple of weeks, a study is sharing its safest cities for...
With Halloween coming up in a couple of weeks, a study is sharing its safest cities for trick-or-treating in 2022.(AnnaStills via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Halloween brings costumes and candy to families of all ages, but it also brings with it the importance of safety.

A recent study says it complied several key factors ahead of Halloween to develop a list of the safest U.S. cities for trick-or-treating.

Researchers say they analyzed data from more than 300 cities and compared those cities across five equally weighted metrics. Those categories included pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, number of registered sex offenders and number of law enforcement employees.

Gilbert, Arizona, came in as the safest city for trick-or-treating this year. Cambridge, Massachusetts, was second, followed by Cary, North Carolina, Naperville, Illinois, and Rochester, Minnesota, rounding out the top five.

With Halloween coming up in a few weeks, a study is sharing its safest cities for...
With Halloween coming up in a few weeks, a study is sharing its safest cities for trick-or-treating in 2022.(chamberofcommerce.org)

According to the study, each metric was calculated per 100,000 residents. Each city within the analysis had a population of at least 100,000 or more. The numbers were compiled to produce a top 25 overall ranking.

California and Arizona dominated the top 25 list with 12 cities. Two Colorado cities landed within the top 12, which included Centennial and Boulder.

The cities on the list received scores that ranged from 82 to 73 overall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD looking for suspect in fatal hit and run
Donald A. Tuttle
Alexandria police asking for help finding missing man
Louisiana College front entrance
Pineville Police investigating shots fired near LCU campus
Darrell Basco
Darrell Basco named Interim Police Chief of Pineville Police Department
Three local historians and victims' rights advocates are working to shine a light on the dark...
Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project

Latest News

A fire on Turner Street in Alexandria, La. on Oct. 18, 2022.
Fire at duplex on Turner St. in Alexandria
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled in Colorado; baby girl found safe
FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Rape allegations aired against ‘70s Show’ actor Masterson
.
REPLAY: The Alexandria Mayoral Forum