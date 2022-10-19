Suspect arrested following ‘shots fired’ incident near LCU

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville police arrested an Alexandria man following a report of “shots fired” on Byron Street near the Louisiana Christian University (LCU) campus on Tuesday.

Delmarco Daniels of Loblolly Lane in Alexandria was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and illegal use of a weapon.

Pineville police said they had obtained a search warrant for a residence on Byron Street and found evidence that a firearm had discharged several times. Police said the incident began with a dispute between Daniels and an unknown person. They said the firearm was discharged into the ground and not directed at a person.

LCU was briefly on lockdown Tuesday but resumed normal operations soon after the incident.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD looking for suspect in fatal hit and run
Louisiana College front entrance
Pineville Police investigating shots fired near LCU campus
Donald A. Tuttle
Alexandria police asking for help finding missing man
.
REPLAY: The Alexandria Mayoral Forum
First 10 violent juveniles transferred to Angola facility
First 10 violent juveniles moved from Bridge City to Angola

Latest News

Check out today's Lunch Kid from Caroline Dormon Junior High School!
LUNCH KIDS-10/19/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Caroline Dormon Junior High School!
PLEDGE KIDS-10/19/2022
10/19/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
10/19/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus stops in Cenla