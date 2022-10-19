Suspect arrested following ‘shots fired’ incident near LCU

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville police arrested an Alexandria man following a report of “shots fired” on Byron Street near the Louisiana Christian University (LCU) campus on Tuesday.

Delmarco Daniels of Loblolly Lane in Alexandria was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and illegal use of a weapon.

Pineville police said they had obtained a search warrant for a residence on Byron Street and found evidence that a firearm had discharged several times. Police said the incident began with a dispute between Daniels and an unknown person. They said the firearm was discharged into the ground and not directed at a person.

LCU was briefly on lockdown Tuesday but resumed normal operations soon after the incident.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.