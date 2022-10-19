Suspects arrested after infant sent to hospital with injuries

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects were arrested on cruelty to juvenile charges after RPSO deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to an infant being treated for a possible broken bone. Deputies learned that the infant had several other injuries including testing positive for illegal narcotics.

Andrea Marie Adams, 33, and Cesar Orozco, 35, both of Pineville, were arrested for cruelty to juveniles. They were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Adams is being held on a $55,000 bond and Orozco was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Two other children were living in the home with the suspects. All three children have been removed from the home and placed in State custody.

The infant is recovering at a hospital in New Orleans and is in stable condition.

