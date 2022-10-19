‘Twister’ sequel in works 26 years later, reports say

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly working on a "Twister" sequel.
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly working on a "Twister" sequel.(megatronservizi via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - It looks like we are finally getting a sequel to “Twister.”

People magazine reports it has confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up movie titled “Twisters” 26 years after the original hit theaters.

Mark L. Smith, who wrote “The Revenant,” has reportedly signed on to write the sequel with Frank Marshall, from “Jurassic World: Dominion,” producing.

The 1996 “Twister” starred the late Bill Paxton, with Helen Hunt leading the action-adventure film.

According to IMDb, “Twister” earned nearly $495 million worldwide.

Deadline reports the film hopes to bring Hunt back for a role in the movie. “Twisters” is likely focusing on the daughter she had with the character played by Paxton, as she has also caught the storm-chasing bug her parents had.

