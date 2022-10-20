Accused Alexandria RADE informant rapist captured in Mississippi

(KALB) - An Alexandria rape suspect has been captured and is now in the Hinds County jail in Jackson, Mississippi.

Antonio Jones is accused of raping a woman who was wearing a microphone and hidden camera while acting as an informant when she was forced to perform oral sex on him twice. She was looking to buy meth from Jones as a part of a RADE operation in Alexandria.

Jones is charged with two counts of third-degree rape and one count of manufacturing with the intent to distribute CDS II. He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. Jones posted a $70,000 bond on April 15, 2021, according to Rapides Parish jail records.

On Oct. 13, Judge Chris Hazel issued a bench warrant for Jones’ arrest and revoked his bond after he failed to appear in court for a bond revocation hearing. During that hearing, three witnesses testified that Jones was no longer living at the Texas Avenue address, even though the place of his residence filed with the court and with his bail bondsman is still that address.

Over the weekend, authorities have been trying to locate Jones for his Monday morning hearing on a motion to suppress video evidence, which, according to court filings, appears to show Jones raping the victim. Due to Jones still not having been located, the court was unable to hear that motion.

At the request of the State, Judge Hazel issued a second bench warrant and once again added Jones to be held without bond upon his arrest.

After having not located Jones by the end of the day Monday, the court reset Jones’ trial for Nov. 14.

