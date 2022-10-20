Accused Alexandria RADE informant rapist captured in Mississippi

Antonio Jones faces two counts of third-degree rape for an attack on an informant during a RADE...
Antonio Jones faces two counts of third-degree rape for an attack on an informant during a RADE operation.(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Alena Noakes and Brooke Buford
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - An Alexandria rape suspect has been captured and is now in the Hinds County jail in Jackson, Mississippi.

Antonio Jones is accused of raping a woman who was wearing a microphone and hidden camera while acting as an informant when she was forced to perform oral sex on him twice. She was looking to buy meth from Jones as a part of a RADE operation in Alexandria.

Jones is charged with two counts of third-degree rape and one count of manufacturing with the intent to distribute CDS II. He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. Jones posted a $70,000 bond on April 15, 2021, according to Rapides Parish jail records.

On Oct. 13, Judge Chris Hazel issued a bench warrant for Jones’ arrest and revoked his bond after he failed to appear in court for a bond revocation hearing. During that hearing, three witnesses testified that Jones was no longer living at the Texas Avenue address, even though the place of his residence filed with the court and with his bail bondsman is still that address.

Over the weekend, authorities have been trying to locate Jones for his Monday morning hearing on a motion to suppress video evidence, which, according to court filings, appears to show Jones raping the victim. Due to Jones still not having been located, the court was unable to hear that motion.

At the request of the State, Judge Hazel issued a second bench warrant and once again added Jones to be held without bond upon his arrest.

After having not located Jones by the end of the day Monday, the court reset Jones’ trial for Nov. 14.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Marie Adams and Cesar Orozco
Suspects arrested after infant sent to hospital with injuries
Boil advisories for Cenla
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Suspect arrested following ‘shots fired’ incident near LCU
Water tower in Alexandria
City of Alexandria under system-wide boil advisory; includes Woodworth

Latest News

Check out today's Lunch Kid from Caroline Dormon Junior High School!
LUNCH KIDS-10/20/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Caroline Dorman Junior High School!
PLEDGE KIDS-10/20/2022
10/20/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
10/20/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
NSU’s Purple Swarm heating up as Week 7 presents a new challenge